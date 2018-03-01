ECP takes steps to ensure peaceful Senate elections

Para-military force to be deployed

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at its meeting here on Wednesday reviewed arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the process.

The ECP will ensure that voters do not disclose secrecy of the vote. For this purpose, the voters will not be allowed to take the ballot papers outside the polling station. In case of any violation, the returning officer will cancel the ballot paper.

The meeting also decided to give the powers of magistrate to the returning officers so that they can initiate timely action and award punishment in case of any violation of election rules and to conduct the polls in a peaceful and smooth manner. The returning officers will also have the authority to suspend the polling process after bringing the matter of any irregularity to the notice of the ECP.

On the recommendation of returning officers, the ECP also decided that the personnel of Rangers or FC will be deployed outside polling stations. The returning officers will also ensure that all the voters enter the polling station from the same gate and to this effect no concession will be given to any voter.

The ECP also decided that no voter will be allowed to take their mobile phones into the polling station in order to ensure secrecy of the ballot. The ECP has released list of candidates vying for Senate seats of provinces, federal capital territory and FATA