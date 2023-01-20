ECP takes notice

UNFORTUNATELY controversy surrounds every election that takes place in our country. Both Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf are hurling serious allegations of rigging in the second phase of local government elections in Sindh province.

Wednesday saw the eruption of clashes amongst the workers of rival political parties outside offices of the district returning officers which also resulted in the injuries of many.

It is a matter of satisfaction that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the allegations and announced it would look into the grievances on January 23.

The ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, has proven its credibility and impartiality through its conduct whether it was the by-election in Daska or the recently concluded Sindh local government by-polls, and we are confident that it will move forward with the same spirit which, in fact, will increase the confidence of the people on this constitutional institution.

The allegations needed to be thoroughly checked and if proven correct, the ECP must go for re-polling in the Union Councils concerned.

Those who never get tired of hurling baseless accusations against the ECP must also understand that finally on election-related matters, they will have to turn to the Commission to get justice.

Indeed, nobody should or could be allowed to steal the mandate of the people but for how long this trend of not accepting the polling results by the losing parties will continue.

This situation is only adding to the political temperature and polarization which has already touched new heights in recent months.

If the mainstream political parties really believe in democracy, they will have to review their conduct while rising above petty political interests of how to stay in power.

At least on the matter of electoral reforms, they must come together and sit on the table. The general election is due this year and collective efforts should be made to make them controversy free and the one acceptable to all.