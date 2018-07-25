ECP takes notice of politicians’ media talk

LAHORE : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday took notice of politicians’ media talk and warned them of strict action.

According to details, the notice has been taken against PTI chief Imran Khan, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

ECP says that the media talk of election candidates is a violation of code of conduct. It has imposed a ban on politicians’ live media talk.

Notices have also been issued to media houses for airing the media talks of politicians. ECP has directed all the channels to refrain from such violation or action will be taken against them.

ECP has also taken notice of Imran Khan stamping the vote in front of everyone.

