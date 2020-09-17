ECP suspends work on delimitation in Sindh

Staff Reporter

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday ordered suspension of delimitation of constituencies for local councils elections in Sindh.

The ECP heard a petition filed by Peoples Party’s Sindh chief Nisar Khuhro and Taj Haider in the election commission today.

The election commission after hearing of the petition suspended delimitation of constituencies in the province.

The ECP had earlier issued a schedule for delimitation of constituencies for local government elections in Sindh from September 09.

The Sindh government has demanded fresh delimitation of constituencies with release of final figures of the population census.

In a previous meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, it was observed, “The data of the population census is a fundamental factor for delimitation of constituencies.”

“Government publication of the population census is necessary for the delimitation process”, the ECP session concluded.