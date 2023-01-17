ECP suspends membership of 271 MPs

The Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended the membership of as many as 271 lawmakers over their failure to submit details of their assets and liabilities. The electoral watchdog suspended the membership of 271 lawmakers after they failed to submit the statement of their assets and liabilities that is required by the ECP at the year-end.

The parliamentarians suspended by the ECP include 136 members of the National Assembly, 21 of Senate, 54 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 48 from the Sindh Assembly and 12 from the Balochistan Assembly.

The suspended members include Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Mohsin Ranjha, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The Election Commission has forwarded the lists of the members to the respective speakers of the houses, asking them to ensure the listed members stop working.

The ECP said that lawmakers cannot participate in parliamentary proceedings and their membership will remain suspended until they submit their respective statements.