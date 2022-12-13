ECP summons Imran, PTI leaders in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan and other party leaders including Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry on Jan 3 as the electoral watchdog continued the hearing of a contempt case on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry informed the court that the leaders could not appear before the commission due to illness.

The lawyer also said that the Supreme Court has not yet given a written decision on the ECP’s appeal and argued that it would be appropriate to wait for the apex court’s guidance on the matter.

It may be noted that earlier the SC had served notices to the PTI leaders on a plea of the ECP seeking consolidation and transfer of all six challenges to its contempt notice pending before different high courts. Later, the court permitted the electoral watchdog to continue the contempt proceedings against the leaders.

Umar’s counsel, Anwar Mansoor, argued that it would be appropriate to try all cases together. ECP member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the intentions of the watchdog “should not be doubted”.

“We are not angry with anyone,” he continued, “if the commission makes a mistake, then you will get relief from the high court.”

Meanwhile, the commission’s Sindh member said that “contempt was committed against the ECP as an institution, not against a specific individual”.

Upon this, Faisal Chaudhry expressed full confidence in the commission’s ability to deliver justice. “Do not make us the villains here,” KP member added.