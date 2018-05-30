ECP summons assets details of nominated caretaker PM

ISLAMABAڈ: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday sought assets details of nominated caretaker prime minister former CJP Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk and his family members.

The Commission directed to provide assets details within the three days after taking office.

The details would be provided on ECP’s Form-B.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and opposition leader Khursheed Shah had named former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk as the caretaker Prime Minister.

The five-year term of the country’s government and National Assembly ends on May 31, after which an interim prime minister and administration will take over.

As the government prepares to hand power over to caretaker administration, President Mamnoon Hussain approved July 25 date, which will see Pakistan’s more than 100 million voters getting the opportunity to vote for both the national and provincial assemblies.

Justice Nasirul Mulk was born on August 17, 1950 in Mingora, Swat. He completed his degree of Bar-at-Law from Inner Temple London and was called to the Bar in 1977.

The now-retired Mulk practised as an Advocate in all fields of Law for more than 17 years until his elevation as a judge of the Peshawar High Court. He remained PHC chief justice for some time before his elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court.

He is remembered for the way he conducted a contempt case against then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.