ECP submits elections funds report in SC

The Election Commission of Pakistan submitted on Tuesday a report to the Supreme Court on the non-provision of election funds as the federal government failed to release the finances to hold polls in Punjab.

The report was submitted to the SC’s Registrar’s Office in a sealed envelope, which will be sent to the chambers of CJP Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar.

It may be noted that the top court had warned of action in case of non-compliance with the orders.

Despite the orders, the government failed to meet the deadline set by the apex court as the ECP has not yet been financed. Instead of providing the funds in time, the government on Monday tabled a bill seeking approval of funds for the elections in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the decision of the federal cabinet, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar introduced the money bill, saying that the government was laying the bill before the house in the light of the Supreme Court orders to release Rs21 billion to the ECP to hold a general election in the two provinces.