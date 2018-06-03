ECP stops ROs from receiving nomination papers today, tomorrow

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to move to the Supreme Court to clear ambiguity created after verdict of Lahore High Court on nomination papers for upcoming general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Additional Secretary ECP Dr Akhtar Nazir said the Commission will also approach the Supreme Court against Balochistan High Court’s decision on delimitation of constituencies.

He, however made it clear that the general elections will be held on July 25.

He said the Election Commission has same standpoint on nomination papers as it had before the Lahore High Court’s verdict.

Dr Akhtar Nazir said it is clear stance of the commission that nomination papers should be part of rules.

He said the commission accepts this right of the parliament that it has power to amend the nomination papers and that is why the ECP is moving to the court to seek clarity.

The Additional Secretary Election Commission said that all returning officers have been directed to stop receiving nomination papers today and tomorrow.

The commission will make its future strategy after decision of the Supreme Court