ECP sticks to July 25 election date

Issues schedule; Final list of candidates by 27 June

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan issued the election schedule on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob said the country was moving towards the elections as required by the Constitution.

He announced that a public notice will be issued on June 1, followed by the scrutiny process on June 14.

The nomination papers can be submitted for scrutiny from June 2 till June 6. From June 7, the ECP will start vetting the candidates. The vetting will continue till June 14. Candidates and their rivals will be able to appeal the ECP’s decision to reject or approve nominations by June 19. The decisions on these appeals will be given by June 26.

The final list of candidates will be issued by June 27, and all shortlisted candidates will have till June 28 to withdraw their nomination papers.

Then, on June 29, the ECP will allot election symbols and bow out to allow the candidates to begin their campaigns in earnest.

the ECP secretary dispelled rumours that the authority had been barred from issuing the schedule at any point.

“We are ready for the election,” he said.

Babar Yaqoobal said, raw material for the ballot papers was being imported from France and the UK. Bllots will be printed under the army’s oversight he added.

“There has been no decision yet on the deployment of the military to ensure security on election day,” he said to another question. “The matter will be taken up with the caretaker government.”

He also clarified that there was no bar on foreign observers and media observing the election. “We have issued a code of conduct in this regard,” he said.