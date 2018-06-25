ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday started training of eight hundred thousand polling staff for general elections across the country.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission, the training of Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers will continue till 15th of next month.

The Presiding Officers have been divided into various groups, and every group will get training in its home district for two days.

The polling staff is being trained by master trainers of the Education Department.

The District Election Commissioners had sent letters to the Education Department for availability of master trainers on 23th of this month.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued statistics of district level number of voters in the country.

The ECP has 105,955,409 registered voters with 59,224,263 male and 46,731,146 female voters. According to final electoral rolls-2018 shared by the election commission, out of total registered voters 60,672,870 were from Punjab, 22,391,244 voters were from Sindh, 15,316,299 voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,299,494 voters from Balochistan, 2,510,154 voters from FATA and 765,348 voters from federal capital.

The ECP in collaboration with NADRA provides SMS service for the public to facilitate the eligible voters to check their registration status.

Public can get the information by entering CNIC number and sending the text message to the number 8300. An automated response will be received in this regard with the name of electoral area, block code and serial number.

The elections are scheduled to take place on July 25.