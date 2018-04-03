ECP starts three-day training across Sindh

Up-coming poll preparation

Islamabad

Election Commission Monday started three-day training of master trainers in connection with upcoming general elections across Sindh. Provincial Election Commissioner Yousuf Khattak said more than six hundred master trainers would be trained across the Province, Radio Pakistan reported. Masters’ trainers will impart training to the presiding officers and assistant presiding officers in the next phase.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the ECP’s display centers have continued receiving complaints of citizens related to their registration, correction or removal of names from the electoral rolls. These 14,487 display centers have been set up across the country where citizens were visiting and submitting their complaints with the respective display center staff. The commission has established 7,928 display centers in Punjab, 2,585 in Sindh, 2,545 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,429 centers in Balochistan. 8,100,000 new voters have been registered while the names of 8,00,000 voters have been removed from the voters lists while the draft voter list contains around 104 million voters.

The commission has updated its 8300 short message service (SMS) and asked the voters to check the details of their vote registration by sending SMS with CNIC number to 8300.—APP