ECP starts taking action against violators of ECP code

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan Monitoring (ECP) Teams has started taking action against the violators of the Code of Conduct to ensure holding of General Election-2018 in a free, fair and transparent manner. ‘The ECP teams have started removing posters and banners violating the approved size under the polls code,’ the ECP said, directing political parties and individuals to follow code of conduct in the upcoming general elections in letter and spirit.

The ECP also directed the respective administrations and monitoring teams to take strict action against the violators aimed at providing level-playing field to every contestant. The ECP warned that it would not tolerate any violation on account of publicity material. As per the code of conduct , no person or a political party shall affix or distribute posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners or portraits, larger than the sizes prescribed by the Commission. ECP has appointed as many as 492 monitoring teams throughout the country to monitor election campaign for general election 2018.

According to an official notification, 99, 297, 130, 51, 12 and 3 teams have been constituted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, FATA and federal capital respectively to monitor election campaigns of the candidates both for the national and provincial assemblies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed July 5 as last date for receiving of applications regarding postal ballot for general election 2018.