ECP starts receiving nomination papers of candidates for general polls

ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday started to accept nomination papers from the candidates for general elections 2018.

The papers will be received until June 8 while names of the candidates will be published on the same date.

The commission has constituted a central scrutiny cell for thorough scrutiny of nomination papers that will be conducted on June 14.

The cell will ensure thorough scrutiny of nomination papers under Article 62 and Article 63. The bench will collect information pertaining to dual nationality, non-payment of loans and income tax from competent authorities including National Database and Registration Authority, Federal Investigation Agency and Federal Board of Revenue.

Appeals against decisions of Returning Officers can be filed by June 19 whereas they will be decided by Appellate Tribunals by 26th of this month. Revised list of candidates will be published on June 27.

Candidates can withdraw their candidature by June 28 after which final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on 29th of this month.

The candidates contesting for the seat of National Assembly will pay Rs30,000 while for provincial assemblies, the fee is Rs20,000.

According to the Election Commission, same programme will be applicable to the seats reserved for Women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Earlier, SC had suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict in case challenging the changes in nomination papers prepared by the parliament.

“Elections 2018 will be held on time. ECP will be held responsible if there is any delay in elections”, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar.

LHC, in its verdict on Friday, had nullified the nomination papers to be submitted by the candidates for general polls 2018, stating they did not seek necessary information and declarations such as details on educational background and criminal record.