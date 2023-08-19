Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Newly appointed caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Friday asserted that the Election Commission of Pakistan was solely responsible to hold elections in the country, not the interim government.

He said that the interim set-up has assured the ECP of all possible assistance and cooperation to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

The caretaker minister made these remarks while briefing the media regarding the decisions taken during the first meeting of caretaker federal cabinet.

Earlier in the day, the maiden meeting of the caretaker cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

“ECP is solely responsible for holding the elections. Whether they choose to conduct them in 90 days or in February 2024, we will not prolong our stay even by a single minute,” the information minister remarked.

Murtaza Solangi said that the interim government was committed to providing “full cooperation” to the ECP in order to guarantee impartial and transparent elections throughout the country. The minister also confirmed that he met with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and affirmed the interim government’s unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive cooperation. The Minister further expressed resolve and determination of the caretakers to abide by their oath and discharge their responsibilities as per law and the Constitution. “Revamping economy is the top priority of the caretaker government,” he added.

He affirmed the commitment of the caretaker government to address the nation’s challenges tirelessly, alongside its dedication to uphold the principles of “free and fair” elections.

The information minister emphasized that the current caretaker government “has no authority” to reverse decisions made by the previous administration. “We are not empowered to alter the economic or political direction, so our focus is on upholding the continuity of established practices,” he told journalists.