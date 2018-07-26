ECP software failure causing delays in result announcements: Secretary

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Election Commission’s computerised system has developed a glitch, causing hour-long delays in the announcement and compilation of the results, the ECP secretary, Babar Yaqoob, says on early Thursday morning.

Yaqoob denied allegations of vote count manipulation. “There was no conspiracy or attempt to influence the results; it was just a software failure,” Yaqoob said to reporters close to midnight.

“Only 25,000 out of 85,000 officials could electronically send results due to a failure in the Results Transmission System software,” he said.

Yaqoob said the software had not been tested before the elections. “This was the first time we had used the RTS in an election,” he said.

The secretary said the first official results will be announced shortly.

About rigging allegations, he said the commission would look into the claims.

“The results were not withheld as candidates and political parties have claimed; actually the result has not been prepared so far,” he said.

The PML-N and other political parties, including the MMA, have claimed “blatant” rigging in the polls in which the PTI has emerged as a majority party, securing most of the 272 National Assembly seats.

The results suggest that PTI chief Imran Khan is on his way to becoming the country’s next prime minister.

