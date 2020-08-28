ECP should ensure fair local bodies’ elections: Shujaat

Observer Report

Lahore

President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has proposed that local bodies elections should be held on a party basis and added that his party will fully participate in the election.

He said this while talking to different Muslim League leaders at his residence here on Friday including Muslim League Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Ch Shafay Hussain, Muslim League Sindh leader Tariq Hassan, former MNA Mian Munir, Sh Umer Hayat, Faisal Hayat and Afaq Khattak of Sanghar.

Ch Shujaat said that all political parties should put up their candidates in the election and create such a tradition so that polls are justly and visible also.

On this occasion “fateha khwani” was held for President Muslim League Lawyers Wing, Punjab, Alamgir advocate, Muslim League leader and former MPA Rana Ghulam Qadir alias Munnay Khan and father-in-law of Muslim League, Lahore, leader Mian Asad Munir. Ch Shujat Hussain further said that Election Commission along with all political parties should formulate such a code of conduct so that nobody individually influences election and it should be such an election which the people also accept. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that the winner of the election should next day visit his opponent candidates and invite them to his house and bitterness created during election campaign should be removed, likewise the losing candidates should also congratulate the winning candidate with open heart and allay all misgivings.