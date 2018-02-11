ECP serves notices to Imran, Rashid, others

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, PTI’s senior vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid and Member of National Assembly Murad Saeed for violating code of conduct.

Issuance of notices has come after Khan among PTI leaders participated in a political rally as part of NA-154 by-election electioneering after schedule for the polls was issued.

According to the law, no parliamentarian can visit a constituency where polls are to be conducted after a schedule of the elections is issued by the election authority.

According to the notices, the violators are directed to appear before NA-154 by-polls Returning Officer on February 11.

The notice states that Khan, AML chief and PTI leaders participated in the rally and addressed the supporters which is a clear violation of the code.

It should be noted here that failure to comply with orders of the commission can lead to a contempt of court proceedings against the leader.