ECP seeks replies from Nawaz, Zardari, Bilawal in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in foreign funding case.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner heard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petitions against the ruling PML-N and PPP. The petitions accuse the two parties of concealing their source of income and the companies registered by them abroad.

The ECP directed the parties’ leaders to submit their replies in the case till January 8, 2018, before adjourning the hearing.

In its verdict last week on the petition filed against the PTI regarding similar allegations of foreign funding, the Supreme Court had said the matter would be sent back to the ECP for investigation.

Orignally published by NNI