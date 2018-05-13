ECP seeks fresh applications for party symbols

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought fresh applications from the political parties for the next general election for allotment of election symbols. According to ECP, fresh applications have been invited from political parties for election symbols in view of legal position. It said that symbols will be allotted to only those political parties, who will fulfill the requirements of Sections 206, 209, 210, 215 and 216 of the Election Act, 2017.

It said that the political parties enlisted with the ECP will not be entitled for allocation of election symbol if they fail to submit an affidavit regarding assurance to give tickets to at least five percent to women including membership of the parliament and provincial assemblies, through a transparent and democratic procedure on general seats in terms of Section 206 of the Act.

Such political party will also not be entitled for allocation of election symbol which fails to submit the certificate with regard to intra-party election in terms of Section 209 of the said Act or fail to submit their annual statement of accounts in terms of section 210 of the said Act.

It added, Section 216 of the Act provided that subject to fulfilment of the provisions of the Act and the Rules, a political party will make an application to the commission for allocation of a symbol of its choice for each general elections within the period specified by the commission. A detailed list of all the political parties has been prepared and published for information mentioning documents required by the ECP by May 15, 2018, which were not yet fulfilled by those political parties.—APP