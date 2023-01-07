ECP seeks explanation from Imran Khan for holding party chairmanship despite disqualification

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought an explanation from PTI chairman Imran Khan about how he can hold the position of party chairmanship despite being disqualified.

On Friday, the ECP served notice to the former prime minister to appear before the commission on January 11, either in person or through his counsel, to explain his position.

In December last year, the ECP initiated proceedings against Imran Khan to remove him from the party chairmanship in the light of disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

Khan was disqualified in October from his national assembly seat for being “involved in corrupt practices”. The ECP had stated that the PTI chief had submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

This week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the ECP from removing Imran Khan as the chairman of the PTI. In his petition before the LHC, Khan had maintained that the ECP had issued the notice over allegedly submitting a “false statement”; however, it cannot play the role of a tribunal.

“Calling Imran Khan incompetent is baseless and illegal and the notice was served to keep him away from politics,” the petition had read.