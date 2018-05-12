ECP seeks applications for party symbols

ISLAMABAD :Election Commission of Pakistan has sought fresh applications from the political parties for the next general election for allotment of election symbols. According to ECP, Political parties enlisted with the ECP will not be entitled for allocation of election symbol if they fail to submit an affidavit, reported Radio Pakistan. The sources said this affidavit would be assurance to give tickets to at least five percent women through a democratic procedure on general seats in terms of Section 206 of the Election Act.

