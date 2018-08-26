ECP schedule of vacant PTI reserved seats

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday was issued a schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan to nominate women on reserved seats earlier allocated to the party.

As the list provided by the party lacks the required number of names, one National Assembly and two reserved seats in the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain vacant.

The schedule issued by the electoral body states that nomination papers can be submitted between August 28 and 30 and the final list of qualified candidates will be released on September 16. The provincial election commissioner of K-P has been appointed as the returning officer.

