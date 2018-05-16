ECP rules out interference of “Alien” in 2018 general elections

ISLAMABAD : Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan on Wednesday made it clear that no interference will be tolerated in upcoming elections, will repeat the process of de-limitation again if required.

Addressing in a ceremony in Lahore, Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan said that it is the prime responsibility of the election commission to hold fair and free elections. DROs have to play an important role in conducting fair and free elections. He said that election staff will be provided full security in the upcoming polls of 2018.

On the occasion, Babar Yaqoob, the secretary of the election commission said that no delay in GE will be tolerated he ruled out the concept of “Alien”

On the other hand, Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a list of 330 symbols for general elections.The Commission has already invited applications from political parties for allocation of symbols.

These can be filed with the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad by 25th of this month.