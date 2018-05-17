ECP rules out aliens interference in elections

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan says the election body will not tolerate any intervention in the general elections scheduled to take place [in July] this year.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Khan said the ECP would adopt all measures to ensure elections were conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The role of district returning officers will be very crucial in the polls, he remarked.

“The elections are very vital for country’s prosperity and future and we will hold them in strict adherence to the Constitution.” He underlined that the judiciary was a transparent institution and that’s the reason DROs were appointed from the judiciary. The ECP chief reiterated that no intervention will be tolerated in the polls and all the election staff would be provided due security.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob said there would be no delay in the elections nor any ‘alien’ will influence the polls.

The ECP has prepared a code of conduct for foreign observers in the upcoming general elections. The election commission said that the foreign observers can come to Pakistan for four to six weeks.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a list of 330 symbols for general elections.The Commission has invited applications from political parties for allocation of symbols.