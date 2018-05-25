ECP reviews arrangements for general election

ISLAMABAD :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held a meeting on Friday to review arrangements for general election. According to Radio Pakistan, it was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza. ECP Additional Secretary briefed the participants about preparations for general election and members expressed satisfaction over progress so far made. The meeting was informed that training of District Returning Officers has been completed and those of Returning Officers would be completed by first of next month.

