ECP response irks SHC in Iqama case of PPP leaders

The Sindh High Court censured the response submitted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the case pertaining to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders for holding foreign country’s Iqama (work permit).

The high court took up the hearing of a case involving PPP’s senior leaders Faryal Talpur, Manzoor Wasan and others for concealing their work permits of a foreign country in their nomination papers for July 25 electoral battle.

SHC lashed out at the ECP for submitting a vague and one page response regarding all the accused.

“What is the use of such one-page long response of the ECP?” SHC lambasted.

Notices had been sent to the electoral body in this regard, “we can not grant more time and leniency to the commission,” the court observed.

While warning the commission, the high court remarked that this is the last chance for the ECP, otherwise this one-pager response will be considered a final one.

The commission was given time until October 9 by the SHC to submit its final rejoinder.

A petition had been filed in the Sindh High Court against the key PPP leaders Faryal Talpur, Manzoor Wasan, Nasir Hussain Shah, Sohail Anwar Siyal and others for allegedly holding work permits of a foreign country and not disclosing it in their nomination papers for elections— NNI

