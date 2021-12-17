ECP reserves decision on Ghani’s plea against fine over violations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reserved its verdict in Sindh’s minister Saeed Ghani’s plea against fine over violations of electoral code of conduct.

On December 10, the country’s supreme electoral body slapped fine over top Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani and others over violations during local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Saeed Ghani appeared before ECP after being summoned today. The PPP stalwart said he got the news of Rs50,000 fine by the ECP, through media.