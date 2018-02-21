ECP releases final lists of candidates for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday released the final list of candidates from four provinces of the country vying for the Senate elections scheduled for March 03.

According to the details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released final lists of candidates from four provinces for upcoming Senate elections. Twenty-seven candidates are contesting from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 33 from Sindh, 20 from Punjab, and 25 from Balochistan.

Candidates aspiring to contest elections from Islamabad and FATA can withdraw their nomination papers by tomorrow.

Polling for the Senate elections will be held on third of the next month.

According to the list of candidates vying for election from Punjab province, there are 20 candidates for 12 seats of Senate from the province.

Three are 10 candidates on 7 general seats in Punjab province while 3 candidates are vying for two women seats. Five candidates are vying for two technocrat seats along with two candidates for one minority seat.

The list includes Ishaq Dar, Asif Kirmani, Rana Maqbool, Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Zubair Gull, Haroon Akhtar Khan, Musaddaq Malik, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Naseer Ahmad Bhutta, Kamran Michael, Nuzhat Sadiq and Sadia Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf are Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Malik Asif Javed, Andleeb Abbas and Victor Azariah. Shahzad Ali Khan and Muhammad Nawazish Ali are of the PPP while Kamil Ali Agha of the PML-Q.

Moreover, thirty-three candidates were left in the field to run for the 12 Senate seats from Sindh. 18 candidates are vying against seven general seats, six against two technocrat seats, six against two women’s seats and three against the lone seat of non-Muslims.

The candidates in the field are: Mian Raza Rabbani, Maula Bux Chandio, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamote, Ayaz Ahmed Mahar, Murtaza Wahab and Imamuddin Shaukeen of the PPP, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah of the PML-F, Sarfraz Jatoi of the PML-N, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Ahmad Chinoy and Farhan Chishti of the MQM (FS); Syed Aminul Haq, Muhammad Farogh Naseem of the MQM (MS), Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Mubashir Imam and Anees Ahmad Advocate of the Pakistan Sarzameen Party.

Against the two women seats, six candidates left in the field were: Quratulain Marri, Krishna Kohli of the PPP; Nasreen Jalil, Kishwer Zehra of the MQM-P (KM); Mangla Sharma and Nikhat Shakeel Khan of the MQM-P (FS).

The six candidates left against the two technocrat seats were: Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro, Rukhsana Zuberi of the PPP; Dr Abdul Qadir Khanzada of the MQM-P (KM), Syed Ali Raza Abidi and retired Justice Hasan Feroz of the MQM-P (FS) and Muhammad Najeeb Haroon of the PTI.On the lone seat of non-Muslims, three candidates left in the field were: Anwar Lal Deen of the PPP, Sanjay Perwani of the MQM-P (KM) and Mohan Manjiani.

Furthermore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) office of the election commission announced a total of 14 candidates from KP province are to contest Senate elections for general seats, five for technocrat vacancies and eight women candidates are taking part in the polls.

Faisal Javed, Ayub Afridi, Khayal Zaman, Fida Muhammad and Abdul Latif Yousafzai are PTI’s candidates, Behramand Tangi and Faisal Sakhi Butt are candidates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Masood Abbas of Awami National Party (ANP), Afzal Jadoon and Pir Sabir Shah of PML-N, Ghufran Khan of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and Gul Naseeb Khan and Talha Mehmood from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are contesting Senate elections 2018 from KP province.Azam Khan Swati of PTI, Dilawar Khan of PML-N, Sheikh Yaqoob of JUI-F and Maulana Samiul-Haq and Dr Muhammad Nisar are to contest the polls as independent candidates for technocrat seats.

Mehr Taj Roghani and Naureen Farooq of PTI, Raeesa Daud and Sobia Shahid of PML-N, Shagufta Malik of ANP, Rubina Khalid of PPP, Naeema Kishore of JUI and Aneesa Zaib of QWP are taking part in polls on seats reserved for women.

25 candidates will contest Senate elections from Balochistan province. According to ECP, Monday was the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers from Balochistan province.

