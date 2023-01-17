ECP rejects rigging allegations in Sindh LG polls

Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan on Monday rubbished the rigging allegations in the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions due to delay in results, saying that the

Election Commission of Pakistan had a “strict monitoring” mechanism to ensure free and fair elections.

The results of the much-delayed local body election’s second phase in Sindh could not be finalised even past noon on the day after polls, which gave rise to claims of “rigging” and results being engineered in Karachi.

Speaking to media in the metropolis, Chohan said that holding LG polls is a big exercise and has its own challenges. However, the electoral body fulfilled its duty efficiently, he said.