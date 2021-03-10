ECP rejects PTI petition to stop notification of Gillani’s victory

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition to stop the notification of former prime minister and newly-elected Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani’s victory in the Senate polls.

During the hearing on the matter of former premier’s son Ali Haider Gillani’s video scandal, PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar, Parliamentary Leader for Railways Farrukh Habib and member of National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab appeared before the commission and recorded their arguments.

Barrister Ali Zafar claimed that rigging was carried out during the Senate polls through money and party tickets. Evidence of rigging was found a day before the elections, he told.

The member of ECP in Punjab said that PTI lawyer has already provided the transcript of the leaked video.

Punjab member asked about making those who were offered money as party in the case over which, Barrister Ali Zafar said that they cannot be made party but the court can call them as witnesses.

The one who takes bribe and the one who gives it, both are accused, Punjab member said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has withdrawn its petition seeking inquiry into the matter over ECP’s directives to file a new plea.

Notice cannot be issued to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Punjab member clarified. Subsequently, the hearing has been adjourned till March 10.—INP