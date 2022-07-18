ECP rejects Imran’s allegations of rigging attempts

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations that the electoral watchdog chief Sikandar Sultan Raja “tried to rig” Sunday’s Punjab by-polls to favour the ruling PML-N.

“All these allegations have nothing to do with reality. The election commission will continue to perform its duties according to the Constitution and law,” the ECP spokesperson said in a statement issued minutes after the PTI chairman’s address On Monday.

In his victory speech earlier on Monday, Imran called the chief election commissioner “dishonest” and asked him to resign.