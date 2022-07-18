ECP rejects allegation about casting 600 votes by APO

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday rejected the allegation of casting 600 votes by the Assistant Presiding Officer in PP-140 Sheikhupura by-elections.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the Election Commission took immediate notice of the issue of casting 600 votes in PP-140 Sheikhupura while the APO helped an old person to cast the vote.

In this regard, the spokesman further said that from the ballot papers provided to the returning officer at polling booth, it was found that 600 votes were not cast. However, the returning officer removed the APO from duty at the polling station concerned.