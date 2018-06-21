ECP rejects 240 nominations on 65 NA , PA seats of Karachi

Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected 240 nominations papers on 65 national and provincial assemblies’ seats of the country’s largest city of Karachi.

Sources told Pakistan Observer that the ECP received 2172 nominations papers for the general elections 2018 on 65 national and provincial assembly seats of Karachi.

Of these 1,932 nomination papers have been accepted while 240 has rejected on various conditions and not fulfiling the nomination papers requirement and performa of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The ECP Sindh have received 570 nomination papers for 21 national assembly seats of Karachi, of these 490 nomination papers have been accepted while 80 papers were rejected.

The ECP received 1,602 nomination papers for 44 provincial assembly seats of Karachi. Of these 1,442 nomination papers were accepted while 160 nominations were rejected.

Sources said that there are 16 nomination papers have been filed in the constituency of NA-236 and 15 nominations were accepted while one nomination have been rejected.

In NA-237, there are 27 nomination papers were filed, of these 23 nominations have been accepted while 4 papers were rejected.

Interestingly, all potential candidates for Prime Minister-ship have filed their nominations papers from Karachi including PTI Chief Imran Khan, APML Chief and Former President Gen. (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and others.

Known political leaders faced setback when there nomination papers were rejected by the ECP a day earlier (Tuesday) including Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar from the NA-245 constituency because he is an absconder in two cases and did not mention this in his nomination papers.

Another MQM leader, Khawaja Izhar’s nomination papers were also rejected by the returning officer.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers was underway for the general election 2018, as the RO’s from different constituencies scrutinized the nomination papers submitted by the candidate belonging to the different political parties and independents candidatures,

Former Jamaat Islami (JI) Sindh Ameer, Asadullah Bhutto had his nomination papers rejected for NA-242 Karachi. His papers were rejected on the basis of his name being on the defaulters’ list.

Asadullah Bhutto denied being a defaulter, stating this was an error by the bank. He announced approaching the court against his nomination papers being rejected.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) former Karachi President Abdul Qadir Patel from NA-248, while another candidate from PPP was disqualified to contest up-coming general elections 2018.

Earlier, the RO of NA-248, Karachi West refused nomination papers of PPP candidate Abdul Qadir Patel and declared that he was not eligible and competent person. In his written order, the RO stated in the order that Mr Patel has suppressed material facts from this office and undervalued his admitted assets.

He is, therefore, not eligible and competent person (sic) within the meaning of Article 62 of the Constitution of Pakistan and sub-clause (a) of clause 9 of Section 62 of Elections Act, 2017.

PPP candidate, Farukh Niaz Tanoli submitted his nomination papers from NA-245 have been rejected.

The RO observed that the candidate is a lawyer by profession but he is also running a business without cancelling his licence issued by Sindh Bar Council.

A candidate from Mohajir Ittihad Tehreek, Fareed Khan’s nomination papers from PS-126 has been rejected by returning officer, as his proposal and seconder were not from the same constituency.

On other side, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh submitted his nomination from PS-99 which was accepted by the RO after scrutiny, MQM Pakistan candidate Rauf Siddiqui submitted his nomination papers from two NA’s including 244 and 243, his papers were accepted by the ROs. Another leader of his party, Kamran Tasori’s nomination papers were accepted from PS 127.

Former MQM leader Amir Hussain Liaquat nomination papers were also accepted, he is contesting election from the platform of PTI from NA 243, PPP candidate Asghar Behari nomination papers were accepted by the RO from NA 245.

The ECP today finalizes the scrutiny of the nomination papers, where the remaining candidates would be appeared before the ROs.