ECP to register 7.3 mln new voters for 2018 general elections

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to registered 7.3 million new voters in the voters list.

The procedure would be completed through door-to-door verification from January-15 next year till Feb-8. From Feb-19 to March-5, the process of printing of voters’ list would be completed.

In the third phase, new voters’ list would be pasted on centres from March-6 to April-4. The process of removing objections on lists would be completed by April-14 whereas the final review will be completed till April-30.

Likewise, 9 lacs voters who have died would be removed from the list. The process to review voters list would be started after compilation of report regarding census blocks.

Orignally published by NNI