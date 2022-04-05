ECP refutes reports of issuing any statement regarding elections

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted reports of issuing any statement regarding elections.

In a tweet, the ECP Spokesperson said, “It is necessary to clarify that the Election Commission of Pakistan has not issued any statement regarding the election.”

الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان اسلام آباد 5 اپریل 2022

ضروری وضاحت ضروری وضاحت کی جاتی ہے کہ الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان نے الیکشن سے متعلق کوئی بیان جاری نہیں کیا ھے۔۔۔ ترجمان الیکشن کمیشن. #ECP #ElectionCommissionofPakistan — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) April 5, 2022

Earlier, private media houses reported that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had said that it was not possible to hold general elections within three months due to various legal and procedural challenges.

However, the ECP negated the news, saying the commission has not issued any statement regarding the election.