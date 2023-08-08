The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected reports claiming that the electoral watchdog had decided to strip Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of his party’s chairmanship following his conviction in the Toshakhana reference.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on August 5 convicted the former prime minister for corrupt practices related to the state gift depository — allegations which he denies.

Earlier on Monday, reports started circulating on social media and a section of mainstream media claiming that an important meeting is underway in the ECP with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair to revive the evolving situation after Khan’s arrest.