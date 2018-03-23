ECP receives 52 objections on constituencies

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan confirmed on Thursday of receiving as many as 52 objections on draft delimitation constituencies.

The ECP on March 5 issued the initial delimitation of national and provincial assemblies on the basis of the population census carried out late last year. Both the members of government and the opposition have voiced their objections over the initial delimitation.

The final delimitation of constituencies will be completed by May 5.

The ECP announced that it has received 25 objections from Punjab, 20 from Sindh and seven from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As per details, objections from Sindh were raised from constituents of Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur and Tharparkar while objections from Punjab were raised from Lahore, Narowal, Gujranwala, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Attock, Kasur, Multan and Muzaffargarh.