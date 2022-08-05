ECP ready to hold elections by Oct

The ECP has completed the work of delimitation of constituencies and eliminated any objections regarding them and is, therefore, “prepared” to conduct general elections by October.

“Work has been completed in all constituencies for all national and provincial seats,” the sources added.

Earlier the commission had assured the Supreme Court that it would complete constituencies’ delimitations by August 4. According to the sources, the ECP will publish the voter and constituencies list by the end of this month. Last week, the Pakistan Democratic Movement declared that the next general elections would be held on its scheduled time next year.

“The general elections will be held on time and the current government will complete its term,” said PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman.