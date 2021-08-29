ECP raises questions on EVMs

In a major setback to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, Election Commission of Pakistan has raised questions about electronic voting machines made by the federal government.

According to sources, EVMs are not up to standards of Election Commission, which has raised questions about software, quality, security and manufacturing of the machines.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Science and Technology has sought time from the commission to respond to its questions.

It merits to mention that earlier in the month, Election Commission had conducted in-camera demo of electronic voting machine.