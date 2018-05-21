ECP proposes three dates for 2018 elections

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday sent a summary to President Mamnoon Hussain, proposing three dates for the upcoming general elections.

The commission has proposed three dates from 25th July to 27th July to the president to decide on which date the next polls are to be held, according to a statement issued by the ECP today.

Earlier, the ECP had said it will decide the date for the upcoming general elections after mutual consultation with all stakeholders.

The ECP spokesperson claimed that there was no reason to keep the date of the elections secret, and the ECP would reveal the date after it held consultations with all stakeholders.

“The date and schedule of elections is not something to hide,” Hussain claimed. He also said that the link on the website was merely an “empty link.”

The ECP spokesperson issued a statement after a link appeared on the election commission website showing July 31st as the election date.

On account of completion of the term of assemblies, as per law, the elections are to be held within 60 days, whereas otherwise, this exercise has to be held within 90 days. The ECP proposes possible date(s) to the president, who finally decides on which the elections are to be conducted.

Initial sources revealed that the ECP wished to hold elections in the last week of July, with the commission touting 25th or 26th July as possible dates.

The current Parliament’s five-year tenure ends on May 31st after which a caretaker government will take the helm and oversee elections until the new government takes charge.