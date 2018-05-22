ECP proposes July 25-27 possible dates for election

Name of caretaker PM likely to be announced today

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has proposed holding general elections 2018 on July 25 or 26 or 27.

According to sources, ECP has forwarded a summary to President Mamnoon Hussain in this regard asking him to set a date under the Elections Act 2017. The election schedule would be issued in the first week of June. The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold election

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has proposed two names for the caretaker prime minister slot.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf and former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jillani were recommended by the opposition party. Another round of talks in this regard is scheduled to be held today.

Talks between the prime minister and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly remained inconclusive on Friday. Both sides failed to finalise name of caretaker prime minister. Sources privy to the Abbasi-Shah meeting said the opposition leader sought the PM to pick either former governor State Bank Dr Ishrat Hussain or Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi or former chief justice of the Supreme Court Tassaduq Hussain Jillani.

The government, however, was pressing for one of its own candidates: Former secretary of the ECP Ishtiak Ahmad Khan and former chief justices Jawad S Khawaja and Anwar Zaheer Jamali.