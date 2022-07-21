ECP postpones 2nd phase of Sindh LG elections, NA-245 by-polls

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday postponed the 2nd phase of local government (LG) elections and by-polls on NA-245 due to the current weather conditions and Muharram Al Haram.

The decision to postpone the elections was taken in a meeting presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. The Secretary Election Commission and other senior officers were also present at the meeting.

The Commission considered applications submitted by various candidates who requested postponement of the LG polls and NA-245 by-polls, citing the expected spell of downpours in Sindh.

After careful consideration, the ECP decided to reschedule the polls for the end of the next month (August).

According to the decision, NA-245 Karachi East by-polls will now take place on August 21, 2022 (previous schedule: July 27).

Similarly, the polling for the 2nd phase of LG elections will now take place on August 28, 2022 (previous schedule: July 24).

Following the announcement, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman announced to stage a protest outside the office of the provincial Election Commission on July 22.

Addressing a press conference, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman strongly condemned the postponement of LG elections in Sindh, terming it a conspiracy against democracy.

The JI Karachi chief alleged that the provincial election commission was an extension of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), demanding that the LG polls should be held on the scheduled date.

Read: MQM-P, PPP, GDA ‘agree’ to delay LG elections in Sindh