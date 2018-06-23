ECP orders security for election candidates, political leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered provincial governments to provide security to all candidates contesting the upcoming general election and political leaders.

The Commission, in a letter to all four provincial governments, has directed the respective chief secretaries to ensure security arrangements for the election candidates and leaders of political parties, sources privy to the matter said.

The ECP has also asked the relevant authorities to install CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations for monitoring.

Earlier today, caretaker Punjab chief minister Dr Hasan Askari chaired a meeting to finalise security arrangements for the political parties in view of the upcoming election. It was decided during the meeting that fool-proof security would be ensured for key political leaders.

The interim CM also reiterated his resolve to make all possible efforts for free and fair election.

Earlier this week, sources said the Ministry of Defence has agreed to provide 350,000 troops for election duties as requested by the ECP.

According to the sources, the defence ministry has decided to call back for the purpose army, air force and navy personnel who retired in the last two years.

Media reports claimed that with 350,000 available personnel, the armed forces will be able to post two security officials inside and two outside around 85,000 polling stations.

The general election is scheduled to be held on July 25.