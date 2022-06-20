ECP orders inquiry into PTI-PML-N clash

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday ordered a “detailed inquiry” into a clash reported between PTI and PML-N workers at an election office in Lahore’s PP-167 constituency after the former ruling party alleged that “dozens of PTI workers” were injured.

In written instructions to the Lahore Capital City Police Officer, the electoral body’s district monitoring officer Nabeel Ahmed noted that an “incident of firing/clash” had occurred near the Allah Hoo Chowk between a “PML-N candidate and PTI workers”, and initial inquiry reports suggested that few people had been injured.

“In this regard, a detailed inquiry into the incident may be conducted immediately and report thereof be shared with this office,” he said.

Political affiliations, the official added, would not be taken into account during the investigation process, asserting that all police officials should be directed to ensure the implementation of the electoral code of conduct.

Earlier Sunday, the PTI had claimed that their election office in Lahore’s PP-167 constituency was attacked by party dissident Nazir Ahmed Chohan on Saturday night. Nazir Chohan, meanwhile, also made similar claims.

PTI’s Hammad Azhar alleged that Chohan, along with a police officer, attacked the party’s election office and injured “dozens of workers”. “A shot was fired at the head of the [party] candidate’s nephew,” he said, claiming that police were refusing to file a report.

Chohan was among 25 Punjab Assembly PTI dissident lawmakers that were de-seated by the ECP for voting for Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister’s election in April.