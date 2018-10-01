ECP orders inquiry against PTI leader Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday ordered an inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abdul Aleem Khan for submitting fake affidavits.

Chief election commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Mehmood Raza Khan heard a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Sadiq had moved the ECP against Aleem for filing fake affidavits to support his petition to declare NA-122, Lahore by-election results null and void as they were held under previous delimitation.

In his petition, the PML-N leader further stated that the Punjab senior minister had also submitted fake affidavits regarding transfer of votes in the NA-122 constituency.

Accepting Sadiq’s petition, the ECP directed him to submit his plea in sessions court.

The ECP also ordered an inquiry against the Punjab senior minister

Share on: WhatsApp