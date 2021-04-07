ECP orders fact-finding inquiry

Daska by-poll fiasco

Observer Report Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced to hold a fact-finding inquiry into the NA-75 Daska by-poll fiasco besides appointing an officer to commence a thorough probe on Wednesday.

The provincial joint election commissioner of Punjab, Saeed Gul, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and tasked to present its report till May 15, sources say.

The inquiry will uncover the fact about the disappearance of the presiding officers on February 19, reports a news channel.

The inquiry officer will scrutinise the violations of duties made by the POs and election staff besides recording the statements of the presiding officers.

Saeed Gul was given powers to seek assistance from any federal or provincial institution to conclude its probe.

The transportation and security plan will also be reviewed during the inquiry, as well as ascertaining the officers concerned who were involved in alleged result tempering and helping those who took away the polling staff on the by-election day.