ECP notifies victory of 48 Senators including Gilani, Vawda

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday turned down the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s petition seeking disqualification of Senator-elect Yousaf Raza Gilani and issued the notification for induction of newly elected Senators to the upper house.

The ECP announced victory notifications of all 48 senators, including PTI’s Faisal Vawda and PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The election commission further decided to conduct a hearing on Ali Haider Gilani’s video scandal and decided to summon the two PTI lawmakers seen in the video. The ECP will hear a video scandal plea on March 22.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday accepted for hearing a petition by the ruling PTI seeking disqualification of PPP Senator-elect Yousuf Raza Gilani, while directing that the names of two PTI lawmakers also be included as

respondents.

The ECP decided to issue notices to the former prime minister and his son Ali Haider Gilani over a video in which Ali was seen telling PTI MNAs how to make a vote in the Senate election invalid by over-writing and ticking in front of the names of all

candidates on the ballot paper and purportedly offered money and development funds.

The commission once again asked the PTI to also include as respondents the names of two of its lawmakers — Jamil Ahmed and Fahim Khan — who were allegedly involved in the video.

However, the ECP rejected the plea to stop the issuance of the notification confirming Gilani’s victory in the recent elections for the upper house of parliament.

A four-member bench of the Election Commission, headed by its member from Punjab, Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi heard the petition.

Advocate Amir Abbas, lawyer for PTI’s Alia Hamza, said that the nation had seen the ECP’s authority over the last two

months.