ECP notifies Senate polls schedule for Provinces

Schedule for FATA and Islamabad withheld

Islamabad

Sophia Siddiqui

The Election Commission of Pakistan has notified schedule for the Senate elections in the four provinces while the one to fill the seats of FATA and the federal capital has been withheld.

According to a notification issued by ECP today, the polling will be held on 3rd of the next month. Public notice inviting nomination papers will be issued by the Returning Officers today.

The candidates can file nomination papers by next Thursday while the names of the nominated candidates will be published on Friday. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on 12th of this month while the candidates can file appeals against acceptance and rejection of nominations on 15th of this month. The appeals will be disposed of by the tribunals on17th of this month. The revised list of the candidates will be published on 18th of this month while withdrawal of candidature is on 19th of this month. In each province the members will elect seven members for general seats, two members for the seats reserved for women and two members for the sets reserved for technocrats including Ulema. The senators will be elected in place of those who are going to retire on 11th of next month after the expiry of their term of the office. Senators on the non-Muslim reserved seats will be elected by Punjab and Sindh province according to the same schedule.

The polls will be held in the provincial assembly buildings of the concerned assemblies.

As many as 52 senators, including Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani and Opposition Leader in the Senate Aitzaz Ahsan would complete their term on March 11.

Senate Deputy Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq were elected to the Senate in March 2015 and would therefore retire in March 2021.

Of the 52 retiring senators, 18 senators belong to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), nine to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), five are independent and as many are from the Awami National Party, four each from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), three from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), two from the Balochistan National Party-Awami (BNP-A), and one each from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F).