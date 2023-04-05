ECP notifies Punjab elections schedule in line with Supreme Court’s directives

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a revised schedule, a day after the country’s top court void the tribunal’s previous order of delay in polls.

In a notification, the electoral watchdog quoted Supreme Court’s order and issued new dates with partial modification in the election schedule.

As per the new schedule, the last date for filing appeals against decisions of the returning officers (ROs) for nomination papers will be April 10. The body will resolve all such applications latest in the next week.

Later, the election authority will publish the revised list of candidates the next day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature has been set as April 19 and the candidates will get election symbols on April 20.

Elections in the local legislature of the country’s most populous region have been delayed since January when the provincial assembly was dissolved. Elections were scheduled to be held on April 30 but ECP notified delay till October, prompting suo moto notice from the country’s top court.